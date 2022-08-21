Wrestling legend says CM Punk "totally buried" top AEW star on live television

WCW veteran Disco Inferno has accused AEW World Champion CM Punk of burying Hangman Page on television.

The Second City Saint has made a career out of dropping pipebombs, and he did it again against a beloved babyface in Adam Page. During the latest installment of Dynamite, Punk allegedly went off script when he called out The Anxious Millennial Cowboy for a rematch from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Upon not receiving an answer, The Straight Edge Superstar uttered, "The Apology must be as loud and as public as the disrespect."

Later, reports implied real-life heat between Punk and Page stemming from their on-screen feud leading up to Double or Nothing this year. The former's promo was seemingly his way of going into business for himself to exact revenge on The Dark Order associate.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno took issue with CM Punk seemingly giving Jon Moxley a "noogie" during their chaotic brawl on Wednesday:

"They were trying to get the vibes of doing the hockey fight when they started punching each other. Bro, Punk looked like he was standing in front of him, but his punches looked like he was trying to give him noogies in the top of the head. (...) This is not good brawling on their part," Inferno said. (5:42)

Inferno also added that Punk totally "buried" Page as he knew the latter was clueless about The Second City Saint's promo:

"He's basically calling a guy out. It's not booked that way, and the guy [Page] doesn't come out because this isn't booked. He can't come out. He totally buried the guy, right? (...) That was his receipt to Adam Page cutting his promo on him. Basically, he just went out there just he buried Adam Page knowing they couldn't do anything about," he added. (6:22)

You can check out the clip below:

CM Punk and Jon Moxley will unify their titles on AEW Dynamite

It is unknown whether the reported situation between Hangman Page and CM Punk has simmered down, but the latter has an uphill task ahead.

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk and Moxley will put their world titles on the line to crown the undisputed world champion.

It will be the first singles meeting between the two veterans since 2013. Interestingly, The Purveyor of Violence has never defeated The Straight Edge Superstar in one-on-one competition, meaning the latter has his opponent's number.

Almost nine years later, Moxley will look to end this winless drought against Punk by becoming the Undisputed AEW World Champion ahead of All Out. Fans will have to wait and see what's next in this heated rivalry.

