Disco Inferno suggests that recently released WWE Superstar could be Jay White's masked attacker

WWE recently released several stars, including some surprising names. Many believe some of the talents could join AEW following their departures. After Jay White was brutally assaulted on this week's Dynamite, fans have been speculating about the attacker's identity, and Disco Inferno also joined the discussion.

Fans were notably upset with the recent talent releases but are also optimistic about the stars' futures, as some of them could soon sign with the Tony Khan-led company. Since White's mystery attacker is seemingly trying to frame MJF, could it be someone who has much to prove?

Reacting to the backstage segment where a group of masked men assaulted Switchblade, Disco Inferno speculated about their identity. He jokingly suggested that former WWE star Mustafa Ali, who led the Retribution faction, could be the mastermind behind the attack.

"AEW hired Retribution?" Inferno posted.

The former WWE star hasn't hinted at signing with AEW and may have a non-compete clause in his deal. Hence, Disco Inferno was likely stirring the pot. Mustafa Ali recently commented on WWE's replacement for his canceled match against Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy 2023. You can check out his message here.

Some fans believe the masked man could be another former WWE Superstar

Following this week's Dynamite, fans on social media have been analyzing the backstage segment where a group of assailants assaulted Jay White.

Many pointed out that the leader of the masked group couldn't be MJF since the masked man was much smaller than the AEW World Champion. Additionally, he didn't physically take part in the beatdown.

While he is currently injured, some fans have suggested that the man in the 'Devil mask' could be none other than Adam Cole. Due to the abovementioned factors, The Panama City Playboy could have been involved in the beatdown despite being injured.

It remains to be seen if Cole was indeed the man behind the assault, but either way, Friedman will have a lot to deal with, as Bullet Club Gold will likely not let the attack go unanswered.

