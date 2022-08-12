"They couldn't even put them on TV" - Disco Inferno explains why he didn't like former WWE Superstars' recent match

WCW veteran Disco Inferno has divulged his dislike of the recent match between FTR and The Briscoes.

FTR and The Briscoes have taken the pro wrestling world by storm this year. The reputed tag teams turned heads with their first collision at the ROH: Supercard of Honor event in April. Their outstanding outing led fans to insist upon witnessing another clash.

Both teams turned it up a notch at the ROH: Death before Dishonor show in July. FTR put their AAA and IWGP tag titles on the line under a 2-out-of-3 falls stipulation. As the dust settled, the ''Top Guys'' once again emerged victorious.

While fans and even veterans like Jim Cornette lauded the bouts, Disco Inferno had a different opinion. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco blasted the foundations of the feud while taking shots at FTR:

"I said I was not interested in this because, bro, you didn't even get to hear any promos from The Briscoes for this. They couldn't even put them on TV. I'm not going to YouTube and try to discover, you know? This match is like the FTR guys are trying to create a legacy for themselves. It's kind of weird because the legacy that they're trying to create is based on how well Meltzer likes their matches, " said Inferno. (01:13 - 01:38)

The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion then advised FTR about adding credence to the feud. He cited a classic feud between two legendary tag teams as a benchmark:

"To me it's like, dude, I want to see you guys, like The Midnight Express and The Rock 'N Roll Express feuded for years. And every time they were in the same territory, they did an angle for like eight to 12 to 16 weeks sometimes. And it was compelling television every single week with them. They cut fiery promos, they brawled, they bled. It's like you believed these people were feuding for real," he added. (01:44 - 02:10)

Disco Inferno says he doesn't care about the quality of matches

The WCW veteran is a self-admitted supporter of the old school style of wrestling. He has often given flak to high-energy modern promotions like AEW.

Addressing his disinterest towards the FTR-Briscoes match, Disco Inferno pointed out that the feud didn't meet his criteria. During the same podcast, Disco stated that he is looking for good storytelling in this ever-growing wrestling world:

"I really could care less about the quality of matches. The thing I care about now these days is I have a job and there's so much wrestling that we have to watch - the thing that compels me is good angles. Good storytelling, good promos," said Disco. (00:22-00:35)

Chris @MD10Chris



FTR still needs to defend the AAA and IWGP belts too. So the Briscoes could carry ROH's tag division while FTR goes to Japan and Mexico. Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Tony Khan confirms that the Briscoes are signed to Ring of Honor full-time and have a long-term contract. Tony also said there are some other developmental signees but the biggest exclusive signees to ROH are the Briscoes. Tony Khan confirms that the Briscoes are signed to Ring of Honor full-time and have a long-term contract. Tony also said there are some other developmental signees but the biggest exclusive signees to ROH are the Briscoes. Oh wow. I wonder if this means the Briscoes get the belts back on Saturday, and we eventually get a trilogy.FTR still needs to defend the AAA and IWGP belts too. So the Briscoes could carry ROH's tag division while FTR goes to Japan and Mexico. twitter.com/_denisesalcedo… Oh wow. I wonder if this means the Briscoes get the belts back on Saturday, and we eventually get a trilogy.FTR still needs to defend the AAA and IWGP belts too. So the Briscoes could carry ROH's tag division while FTR goes to Japan and Mexico. twitter.com/_denisesalcedo…

It's noteworthy that The Briscoes have called out FTR for a third and final match. Hard-hitting promos and deserving TV time could work wonders for "Dem Boys" in this epic trilogy. It'll be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the coming weeks.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when using quotes from this article.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Inferno's remarks? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell