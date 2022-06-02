"It's cooled off right now" - Disco Inferno thinks five-time WWE Champion's popularity has taken a hit due to poor AEW booking

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on how Bryan Danielson's career has panned out in AEW so far.

Following a shocking debut to close out All Out pay-per-view last year, The American Dragon is having the time of his life.

Danielson has put on back-to-back barnburners against some formidable opponents like Kenny Omega, the then AEW World Champion Hangman Page, and Jon Moxley, to name a few.

While the former WWE Superstar hasn't won every big match, the company has treated him rightfully like the biggest box office name that he is.

A few months ago, the 41-year-old star joined forces with Moxley under William Regal's mentorship to form The Blackpool Combat Club. The group quickly expanded when they recruited Wheeler Yuta under their wing.

The BCC is still a new faction with a blend of several veterans and a promising name yet to assert its dominance fully, but it hasn't lived up to Inferno's expectations.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran asserted that Bryan Danielson came in as the hottest commodity, but his popularity has cooled off now:

"To summarise his booking. It was hot when he [Bryan Danielson] got he came in. It's cooled off right now. They're doing this [Blackpool] Combat Club, they're recruiting Wheeler Yuta, which I don't know. Like I said, they were fine with him [Moxley] and Danielson, just the two of them and Regal," Inferno said. [0:56 ]

Inferno went on to say that the William Regal-stable should be fighting The Young Bucks and FTR instead of winning against a string of underwhelming opponents:

"There should be an angle with The Young Bucks. There should be an angle with the FTR. There should be an angle with Malakai Black and Brody King, something," he added. [1:10]

You can check out the full episode below:

The Blackpool Combat Club suffered a massive defeat at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

At the recently concluded AEW Double or Nothing, The Blackpool Combat Club w/ Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful suffered a crushing loss at the hands of The Jericho Appreciation Society.

The two teams contested under the first-time-ever Anarchy in the Arena rules.

The stipulation allowed both groups to initiate a gang war in and out of the ring. With no limitations to barbarian weapons, almost every participant involved in the match bled profusely.

Kingston's failed attempt to burn Jericho alive cost the bout as he accidentally poured some gasoline on Danielson, which later gave an opening for JAS to win the match.

With the Double or Nothing fallout episode of Dynamite set to air live from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles tonight, a renewed rivalry between Danielson and Kingston could be on the horizon.

