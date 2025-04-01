"DISGRACEFUL," "Tony Khan is a joke" - Fans erupt in anger after an unfortunate update on top AEW star surfaces

Fans are upset after hearing an unfortunate update regarding one of AEW's top stars, Shelton Benjamin. He had been scheduled to appear on an independent promotion's show later this month.

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling on X regretfully announced that The Gold Standard had been pulled from its upcoming show. The independent promotion didn't mention why the veteran had been pulled from its House Always Wins event.

The event is set to take place on April 17 in Las Vegas. Interestingly, the Tony Khan-led company is set to host Collision from Boston on the same day.

"🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨Shelton Benjamin has been pulled from our show. This is not a situation we wanted to be in, but is the unfortunate reality. We worked tirelessly to find a suitable replacement and wanted to announce asap in a commitment to transparency!" the post read.

Fans were quite disappointed when they heard about this update. Some even criticized Tony Khan for pulling Shelton Benjamin from the indie show.

A fan wrote, "AEW is a joke; Tony Khan is a joke!"

"AEW fans who say TK is the savior of wrestling keep looking dumb," a user commented.

This comment read, "Let me guess. A certain man-child is being petty again."

AEW star Shelton Benjamin comments on his friendship with WWE star Michin

Shelton Benjamin met WWE star Michin at the independent wrestling scene after leaving WWE in 2010. They are good friends and are often seen pulling each other's legs on social media.

In an interview with The F Y'all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher, The Gold Standard discussed his friendship with Michin. The 49-year-old stated he was initially romantically interested in her but later developed a ''big brother- little sister'' relationship.

"Of course, she was an attractive girl, so my first thought is, 'Hmm!' But then I got to know her. It was definitely one of those situations where I'm like, 'No. I really like her as a friend.' So I'm not gonna try to do the creep thing, and try to, you know. So we develop a big brother-little sister relationship," he said.

Benjamin is the current AEW World Tag Team Champion, alongside Bobby Lashley, in Tony Khan's promotion. Meanwhile, Michin has risen to prominence on WWE SmackDown after her entertaining rivalry with Chelsea Green over the past few months.

