"Does anyone even like Hulk Hogan anymore?" - Fans react after top AEW star issues scathing comments against the WWE Hall of Famer

Fans have rallied behind an AEW star after Hulk Hogan mistakenly misspoke his name. They did not like it one bit and made their feelings known.

Hulk Hogan is a divisive figure in wrestling because of his controversies inside and outside the wrestling ring. He even got booed when RAW premiered on Netflix in January and looked confused.

Recently, he spoke about his second run in WWE and the stars he had faced. One of them, he mentioned, was Shelton Benjamin. Unfortunately, he got his name wrong and called him Benjamin Shelton.

The star immediately responded scathingly to the Hall of Famer, and even the fans rallied behind Shelton. One fan asked if fans even like Hulk Hogan anymore, while others lauded Shelton for his response.

Fan reactions on X.

Shelton Benjamin says he is better in AEW than in WWE

Shelton Benjamin has been in AEW for a few months now and has established himself as one of the top stars in the company.

After making his debut, his immediate plan was to align with a former colleague from WWE and form the Hurt Syndicate. Bobby Lashley later joined him, and they are now the Tag Team Champions.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter, Shelton revealed that he is now better in AEW than when he was in WWE. He said:

“Honestly, it is hard work, perseverance, a great support team, you know, and like I said, a no quit attitude. I knew I had more to give. I knew what they had seen in other universes was not the best of Shelton Benjamin. So, before I end this, I want to show the people who I really am.”

It is great that he feels this way, and Tony Khan will be happy to have him in his company at this moment.

