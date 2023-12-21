"Does Saraya move the needle?" - AEW fans question the ex-WWE star's drawing power after she loses clean on Dynamite

AEW star Saraya suffered a clean loss to Riho on the latest edition of Dynamite: Holiday Bash. Wrestling Twitter has now reacted to the high-stakes match.

The former Paige locked horns with Riho to determine the next challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship. After her loss, the British star is expected to be away from the title picture for a while. Meanwhile, the Japanese sensation will face Toni Storm for the gold at Worlds End 2023.

Riho recently returned to the Tony Khan-led company to a massive pop and cleanly defeated The Glampire. This made a Twitter user question her credibility as a performer and whether she deserved the title opportunity over Saraya.

"What does AEW see in Riho? Do they think she moves tickets or [the] viewership needle? If you have the choice of her [sic] or Saraya to be a title match, that's not a debate. I don't get any of it."

Check out the post and some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Reactions #1

Reactions #2

While some fans agreed with the abovementioned Twitter user's opinion, others questioned Saraya's drawing power. A fan also said Thunder Rosa should be in the title picture after her recent comeback since she never lost the gold.

Saraya's big moment in AEW was winning the Women's World Championship at All In 2023

Saraya has been in the pro wrestling business for a while, competing in multiple prominent companies. She received a big pop from fans when she made her AEW debut in 2022.

The Glampire was forced to retire from in-ring competition in December 2017 due to a neck injury. During her time away from the squared circle, she played several on-screen roles in WWE, including that of SmackDown's general manager.

The inaugural NXT Women's Champion won the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023, ending a nine-year championship drought. The victory was extra special because she secured the gold at Wembley Stadium in London. The Anti-Diva was born in Norwich, England, and had the opportunity to capture the biggest prize in the promotion on her home turf this year.

What do you think? Is Saraya being booked well by the Tony Khan-led creative team? Tell us in the comments section below.