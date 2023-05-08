Dolph Ziggler reacts to AEW All In ticket sales surpassing WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler has given his thoughts on what he's calling a great time to be a wrestling fan.

The wrestling industry seems to be booming and many milestones have been achieved recently, prompting excited reactions from both fans and talent. With the sales of AEW All In tickets surpassing those of last year's WWE Clash at the Castle, Ziggler has directed a shout-out at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

All In ticket sales reached a staggering 60,000 in just the first day of sale to the general public after nearly a week of presale events. The tally of sales for Clash at the Castle stands at 62,296 tickets. AEW isn't done with putting out tickets for the event, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that North America's second-largest promotion could sell Wembley Stadium completely out.

Dolph Ziggler is currently a free agent in WWE, which means that he can appear in both brands of the company. However, he wasn't present on the match card for the recent Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico. That being the case, his reactions to the event can be taken from a spectator's point of view.

The former World Heavyweight champion took to Twitter to comment on recent events in wrestling after Backlash, stating that he was jealous of anyone that was part of it. He went on to comment on how the industry has been on a roll lately, even congratulating AEW for their recent success.

Nic Nemeth @HEELZiggler jealous of anyone involved with backlash last night, behind the scenes, in the ring & in the crowd! This business can be absolutely beautiful, sometimes. hats off to Jacksonville, for crushing it too. What a time to be a wrestling fan,

AEW star stands up for WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler

WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler has found himself in a predicament after being called out for making unbelievable claims regarding himself as a performer.

While on Twitter, Ziggler answered a question from a fan asking what he would like to be remembered for within the promotion. He mentioned that he would like to be remembered as a "legit iron man" who doesn't call in or get sick.

Looking back at all the spots Dolph Ziggler has done across his career, this provides many receipts for his claim. This wasn't enough for one user, however, who questioned the former World Heavyweight Champion's validity as a "legit iron man."

One-half of the current AEW Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood, came to his defense and made comments toward the user:

"Dude this guy is a loser a** “wrestler” from NC who used to treat the young guys like s*** because he never made it. As you can tell, he still never made it."

You can check out Harwood's tweet here.

With the recent success of pay-per-views across the wrestling industry, the expectations are high for AEW All In. With the chance to reach a huge milestone in sales, this has the potential to become the promotion's best event to date.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming event? Who would you want to see compete? Let us know in the comments section below.

