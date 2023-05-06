Top AEW star slams "veteran wrestler" in defense of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler

As Dolph Ziggler found himself at the receiving end of criticism from a 'veteran wrestler', a top AEW star came to the defense of the WWE stalwart.

The interaction came as a result of Ziggler hosting a Q&A on Twitter. He said that of all the things he would like to be remembered for it would be his status within the company as a "legit iron man" who doesn't get hurt or call in sick. This sparked response from a Twitter user, "Real Mean Marc Ash", who is billed as veteran pro wrestler in their bio. The supposed veteran questioned the validity behind Ziggler's claim.

Ziggler clapped back to the claim, asking Ash to show receipts before Dax Harwood also chimed into the spat. The AEW star defended Ziggler, branding Ash a "loser a*s wrestler" and accusing him of treating younger wrestlers like "sh*t".

"Dude this guy a loser a*s "wrestler" from NC who used to treat the young guys like sh*t because he never made it." - Dax Harwood via Twitter.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR



As you can tell, he still never made it. @HEELZiggler Dude this guy is a loser ass “wrestler” from NC who used to treat the young guys like shit because he never made it.As you can tell, he still never made it. @HEELZiggler Dude this guy is a loser ass “wrestler” from NC who used to treat the young guys like shit because he never made it. As you can tell, he still never made it.

Dax previously shared a locker room with Ziggler during his WWE tenure. They worked together on occasion as members of the RAW brand towards the end of the last decade.

The AEW star recently appeared to take a dig at Vince McMahon and his WWE leadership

Alex Rodriguez @arod0034 Sources confirm that Vince McMahon was planning on giving the Revival a new gimmick and even changing their name to Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. Sources confirm that Vince McMahon was planning on giving the Revival a new gimmick and even changing their name to Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. https://t.co/ZHW0xRaxr5

Dax Harwood spoke about WWE's tag division ahead of WrestleMania 39, where he was asked if he felt tag team wrestling could take off in a new direction with the main event of WrestleMania Saturday, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens against The Usos.

Harwood had his reservations, seemingly taking a dig at WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. He said that if "one man" was to lose interest in tag team wrestling, then it will come to the detriment of the tag division.

"It all depends on one man in that company. And if Monday comes around and he's like, 'Well, I don't care about it anymore,' then it's gonna trickle down." - Dax Harwood said.

Dax and Cash Wheeler are currently AEW's tag champions. They defeated the Gunns for the titles when there were still questions over whether they were to remain with the company or not.

What did you make of Dax's comments? Share your thoughts below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes