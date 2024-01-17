Dolph Ziggler's brother shares a post trolling major promotion after recent announcement 

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler)'s return to the ring for a different promotion led to his father seeking his brother's help on a certain matter.

Of course, we are talking about current AEW star Ryan Nemeth. As mentioned, The Showoff will compete against a former WWE superstar Matt Cardona at GCW The Coldest Winter 2. The match was made official recently, with the show emanating from the Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles on February 3.

While it would be exciting to see these two dynamic stars compete once again after many years since their WWE days, Nemeth's father seemed to have no idea about the promotion his son was set to be appearing for.

Nic Nemeth's brother Ryan took to his X to share a text message sent by his father asking about GCW (Game Changer Wrestling).

"What is GCW?"

While GCW is a renowned promotion on the independent circuit, it may not be that prevalent among casual wrestling fans like Nemeth's father himself, who may only be aware of big companies like WWE and AEW.

Nic Nemeth has already been at war with Matt Cardona on social media

Dolph Ziggler, now going by his real name Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona are no strangers to each other inside the squared circle. They have competed against each other in a few matches back in WWE.

Moreover, it was in 2011 that Cardona defeated Ziggler to capture the WWE United States Championship, which had been one of his most memorable wins.

Before even their upcoming bout was made official, the former WWE Champion fired shots at the Indy God's expense to remind everyone of his caliber as one of the best wrestlers in the world.

"With any luck, you’ll be PWI Wrestler of the Year. But if you are looking for the best, he’s been operating with unparalleled precision since 2004 and does not like to be second-guessed. You call yourself The Indy God? Let me tell you something, brother: you are. But you will never be me. Later, mark."

With the war already seemingly in motion, it would be interesting to see the former Dolph Ziggler and Zack Ryder in their prime go head-to-head once again after many years.

