Nic Nemeth responds to former WWE Superstar's challenge; fires shots

Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, recently fired shots at a former WWE Superstar on social media. The name in question is Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder.

Cardona could not compete at GCW No Compadre due to a flight cancellation on January 12. However, the Indy God cut an intense promo via satellite and issued an open challenge to Nemeth, while he also pointed out that he had defeated the latter in the past.

Nic Nemeth recently took to Twitter to share his response to Cardona's challenge. In a sit-down video clip, The Show-Off claimed that The Indy God had no idea about Nemeth's records in college. He then mentioned some of his accolades:

“You know, this really makes me wonder if The Indy God has any idea what kind of records one must break in college just to be accepted at a top wrestling school or the vaguest clue of what it’s like to lead a wrestling team as a captain. I have an MD from Louisville. I am board certified in cardiovascular medicine and traumatic injury, and I have been awarded citations from several online message boards in New York, and I am never, ever sick at sea," he said. [From 0:01 to 0:27]

He further took shots at Cardona, stating that he might be The Indy God, but he would never be Nemeth:

Now you go ahead and you read your dirtsheets, Matthew, and you have your live podcast shows, and you call yourself anything you want. With any luck, you’ll be PWI Wrestler of the Year. But if you are looking for the best, he’s been operating with unparalleled precision since 2004 and does not like to be second-guessed. You call yourself The Indy God? Let me tell you something, brother: you are. But you will never be me. Later, mark. [From 0:54 onwards]

You can watch the entire video below:

Nic Nemeth made his TNA debut at Hard to Kill

Nemeth made his TNA debut at the Hard to Kill event. His surprise entry sent the crowd into a frenzy. The 43-year-old confronted TNA World Champion Moose and hit him with a Superkick.

The former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut at the TNA Snake Eyes event on January 14. However, the event was taped and will air in the future.

