Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) set to face former WWE Superstar at upcoming show

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) just competed at a TNA show and will now compete against a former WWE Superstar at an upcoming event.

Ever since his release from WWE, Matt Cardona has been turning heads with his performances in the Indies. He is now one of the most popular Indy stars in the world. Cardona has been winning titles around the world, particularly in GCW, where he cemented himself as one of the top names outside WWE. It now looks like Cardona may have found a worthy opponent.

Nic Nemeth was released from WWE last year after spending more than a decade with the company. Following his release, Nemeth was seen at Wrestle Kingdom and recently also appeared at TNA's Hard to Kill PPV. The former Dolph Ziggler has also engaged in a war of words with Matt Cardona online, with the latter even challenging Nemeth to a match.

It now looks like they will face each other at GCW The Coldest Winter 2. Nemeth took to social media to confirm the same.

"I can’t believe this is happening," wrote Nemeth.

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) fired shots at Matt Cardona

The war of words between Matt Cardona and Nic Nemeth has rapidly intensified since the two first began their spat. Before the match was made official, Nemeth took to social media to take some shots at the Indy God's expense.

Nemeth took a minute to remind everyone why he's the best wrestler in the world as he listed some of his accomplishments.

“You know, this really makes me wonder if The Indy God has any idea what kind of records one must break in college just to be accepted at a top wrestling school or the vaguest clue of what it’s like to lead a wrestling team as a captain. I have an MD from Louisville. I am board certified in cardiovascular medicine and traumatic injury, and I have been awarded citations from several online message boards in New York, and I am never, ever sick at sea," he said. [From 0:01 to 0:27]

He continued:

"Now you go ahead and you read your dirtsheets, Matthew, and you have your live podcast shows, and you call yourself anything you want. With any luck, you’ll be PWI Wrestler of the Year. But if you are looking for the best, he’s been operating with unparalleled precision since 2004 and does not like to be second-guessed. You call yourself The Indy God? Let me tell you something, brother: you are. But you will never be me. Later, mark." [From 0:54 onwards]

It will be interesting to see Nic Nemeth go face-to-face against Matt Cardona at GCW The Coldest Winter 2.

Who do you think will win this match? Sound off in the comments section.

