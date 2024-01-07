Dolph Ziggler shares a picture with AEW star after major appearance

Following his surprising appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18 a few days ago, Dolph Ziggler shared a photo on social media with a certain AEW star. The name in question is his brother, Ryan Nemeth.

The two brothers shocked the world by suddenly walking into the Tokyo Dome and being in attendance for Wrestle Kingdom as they were seated ringside. The Showoff also got first-hand action as he and David Finlay got into it following the latter's match, where Finlay won the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.

Dolph Ziggler posted a screenshot of NJPW's Instagram post about him and his brother, but this time, he had his caption prepared for his post. He posted this in Japanese, calling him and his brother "wanted men." This would be a rough translation of his caption.

"Wanted men, Nemeth Brothers."

Dolph Ziggler shared new gimmick after WWE departure

Following his NJPW appearance, the former WWE Superstar posted a video, which shows his new gimmick in wrestling. He called himself a "wanted man" in Japanese characters, and this was also the title of the video he posted.

This showed Ziggler being in a police car after assumably being arrested but having to witness the dawn of a Zombie Apocalypse. He had to fight these zombies attacking him to survive, and in the end, he was able to do so, and the video ends with a graphic shot of him using his Superkick to knock a zombie's head off.

The full video can be found here.

Moving forward, his gimmick as the Showoff has come to an end, and here comes the Wanted Man. Despite his appearance at NJPW and him going after David Finlay, the Japanese promotion has not confirmed his signing with them, but this may not be the last time he steps foot in Japan.

