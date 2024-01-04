Dolph Ziggler reveals surprising new gimmick after his debut outside WWE

After a jaw-dropping debut at New Japan Pro-Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth) isn't just back; he's got a brand new surprise up his sleeve before hitting the ropes again.

In September 2023, the wrestling world was rocked when the newly formed TKO Group Holdings (WWE and UFC's merger) announced budget cuts, leading to the release of several superstars.

Among many others, the departure of The Showoff sent shockwaves through the fan base as he was the mainstay in the WWE for nearly 20 years. Ziggler was known for his technical wrestling style and work ethic.

Making an appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18 event, Nic Nemeth, along with his brother Ryan Nemeth, surprised the crowd by casually strolling through the audience during a tag team match.

The Showoff had a shocking confrontation with David Finlay after his IWGP Global Championship win, hinting at a potential future showdown. But Ziggler wasn't done making waves just yet.

Taking to Twitter, the 43-year-old star unveiled a promo video showcasing his brand-new gimmick. The video threw viewers into a gritty world where Ziggler, a "wanted man," found himself in the back of a police car just as the zombie apocalypse erupted!

The video concluded with Dolph Ziggler getting into a gruesome fight against a zombie in a bar, finishing it off with his signature superkick to the head in a spine-chilling scenario.

"wanted person," he wrote. (Translated from Japanaese)

Female AEW star reacted to Dolph Ziggler's debut

Upon The Showoff's debut at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 18 event in Tokyo Dome, an AEW star expressed her excitement.

The female star is Taya Valkyrie, who was amazed to see the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion at NJPW alongside his brother.

"😱👏🏻@HEELZiggler @ryrynemnem," Taya wrote.

As of now, the 43-year-old star will take on Puerto Rican star Ray Gonzalez on January 6th at World Wrestling Council's Euphoria event.

What did you think of Dolph Ziggler's new character? Sound off in the comments section below.