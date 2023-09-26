Dolph Ziggler at the "top of the list" for potential AEW hires, according to WWE Hall of Famer

From the recent batch of WWE releases following its merger with UFC, the departure of Dolph Ziggler grabbed the most headlines.

Ziggler is a former two-time World Heavyweight Champion with a lengthy resume full of accomplishments in the Stamford-based company. The Show Off is considered one of the best in-ring workers in the world.

On the recent episode of Busted Open, Mark Henry was asked about the released wrestlers who would be a good fit for All Elite Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer named Dolph Ziggler to be on the top of the list and called him one of the best wrestlers of the modern era.

"Dolph Ziggler, top of the list. One of the best wrestlers in this modern era, in the last 10 years for sure. His first 15 years, he was kind of cutting his teeth, getting acclimated, and then the next four [years], he started to get in the main event picture, kind of being the foil for other people. But the last 10 years, Dolph Ziggler's been one of the elite of the elite guys," Mark Henry said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Ever since Ziggler's release, speculations about his future in professional wrestling are rampant, with AEW being considered the most likely destination for the 43-year-old if he chooses to continue wrestling.

Mark Henry was in disbelief after WWE released Elias

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray expressed shock at Elias' release by the Stamford-based company.

Bully Ray felt perplexed at the fact that a company with the word 'Entertainment' in its name (referring to WWE) would release one of the most entertaining stars in the business. Mark Henry claimed that the company never gave the Drifter a fighting chance.

"I'm in shock! Elias was never given the opportunity to just get over. They used his, every time he got ready to play, as a gimmick to interrupt and to distract or detract his talent. He created that. He taught himself how to play the guitar," Mark Henry said. [From 0:24 to 0:53]

