"I'm in shock!" - Hall of Famer in disbelief after recent WWE release

Following the sale of WWE to Endeavor and its merger with UFC to form a new entity, TKO Group Holdings, the Stamford-based company has embarked on the path of cost-cutting measures, resulting in many corporate office employees and talents losing their jobs. One of the many talents released by the company is Elias.

On the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry reacted to Elias' release from World Wrestling Entertainment. Ray expressed his disappointment at the company's decision, asking how one of the most entertaining personalities could be let go.

AEW star Mark Henry, shocked by the news, stated that the 35-year-old superstar was never given a chance by the company to get over, and his talent was just used as a gimmick.

"I'm in shock! Elias was never given the opportunity to just get over. They used his, every time he got ready to play, as a gimmick to interrupt and to distract or detract his talent. He created that. He taught himself how to play the guitar," Mark Henry said. (0:24-0:53)

Elias debuted in the Stamford-based company in 2014 and, after working in the developmental brand NXT for three years, made his main roster debut in 2017. During his nine-year run, Elias' in-ring talents were underutilized by WWE as he wrestled very few matches and lost most of them. The superstar still managed to get over with the fans simply due to his mic skills and charisma.

AEW Women's World Champion Saraya had a short message for released WWE Superstar Emma

An hour before her release, WWE Superstar Emma posted about her dream to compete at the recently announced Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in her home country of Australia in February 2024. After she got the news of her release, Emma quoted her previous tweet and wrote:

"Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE."

Her former rival, Saraya, had a two-word reaction to her release. The AEW star said:

Saraya and Emma met in the final of the tournament to crown the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in July 2013, and the contest was won by the former Paige.

