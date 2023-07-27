Dominik Mysterio being roasted by WWE Superstar prompts reaction from AEW name

WWE has struck gold with Dominik Mysterio. His incredible ascent of the wrestling ladder has been noticed by people across the industry, including those across the promotional divide in AEW. His segment on the latest edition of NXT has prompted a response from Swerve Strickland.

This past Tuesday evening, the current NXT North American Champion was on the receiving end of a savage lambasting from Mustafa Ali. The most notable barb thrown was in reference to Dirty Dom's relationship with his real-life father, Rey Mysterio, and his decades-old storyline where Eddie Guerrero claimed to be his real "papi":

"You stole your daddy's 619 and you stole your other daddy's frog splash," Ali told a less-than-impressed Dominik.

This roast caught the attention of Swerve Strickland, who took to Twitter to post a hilarious reaction. He simply shared a GIF of Soulja Boy's famous segment on Charlamagne tha God's Breakfast Club radio show, where the rapper claimed that fellow recording artist Drake copied his "whole f*cking flow, word for word, bar for bar."

More gold on the horizon for WWE's Judgment Day?

Dominik Mysterio claimed his first singles title in WWE recently when he defeated Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship, albeit with the help of his Judgment Day comrades.

With Dom Dom and Rhea Ripley now both holding gold, it looks as though management is going all in on the popular group. Finn Bálor could be the next to bring a championship to the faction as takes on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Additionally, Damian Priest is carrying around the Money in the Bank contract, which guarantees him a championship opportunity at any time of his choosing.

Should the stars align, every member of The Judgment Day could hold a title imminently. This would perfectly set them up to take over the mantle as WWE's most compelling faction now that The Bloodline saga seems to be nearing its end.

