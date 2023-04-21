"Dominik will die of jealousy," "Taking the titles from Roman" - Twitter reacts to Rhea Ripley teasing the return of former WWE star

WWE fans have been enamored by the storyline between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in recent months. As part of the Judgment Day, they have been some of the most entertaining acts in the company. The story could get more intriguing if Buddy Matthews were to return to the company.

The Eliminator has been in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, but her real-life partner is Buddy Matthews. He is currently a part of the AEW roster, where he wrestles as a member of the House of Black. Matthews was a part of WWE till 2021, where he wrestled as Buddy Murphy.

He was released in 2021, with his last match coming in April 2021 on SmackDown in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Matthews is an incredibly talented performer with an exceptional physique and brilliant athleticism. Rhea Ripley recently spoke about the possibility of him coming back to WWE.

She stated that she is a very convincing girl and that a comeback might happen in the future. Fans had plenty to say about it.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



Ripley told Gery Roif: "Ohh maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know, but right now I'm happy… Rhea Ripley On A Potential WWE Return For Buddy Matthews: "I'm A Very Convincing Girl"Ripley told Gery Roif: "Ohh maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know, but right now I'm happy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Rhea Ripley On A Potential WWE Return For Buddy Matthews: "I'm A Very Convincing Girl"Ripley told Gery Roif: "Ohh maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know, but right now I'm happy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ctRm6y6hG8

CLE Johnny Tampa🎸 @TBKingViper @TheCovalentTV Him losing to a 120lbs (if that) Orange Cassidy was a disgrace to professional wrestling. @TheCovalentTV Him losing to a 120lbs (if that) Orange Cassidy was a disgrace to professional wrestling.

MaxCFC @TheProfessorM10 @TheCovalentTV He’d do it if he weren’t doing great stories with House of Black right now. Once that winds down and his deal is up he’ll be back with WWE. He’s too good to not succeed if he wants to come back and more importantly his woman wants him there. @TheCovalentTV He’d do it if he weren’t doing great stories with House of Black right now. Once that winds down and his deal is up he’ll be back with WWE. He’s too good to not succeed if he wants to come back and more importantly his woman wants him there.

Conna @Stely_44 @TheCovalentTV I could understand him going back to WWE at some point, would just have to be the right time, if he was tho, Have HOB lose the titles, Malakai thinks Buddy’s at fault, Buddy vice versa, reopen the Buddy/Malakai feud, have Buddy come out on top, have him finish his contract, boom. @TheCovalentTV I could understand him going back to WWE at some point, would just have to be the right time, if he was tho, Have HOB lose the titles, Malakai thinks Buddy’s at fault, Buddy vice versa, reopen the Buddy/Malakai feud, have Buddy come out on top, have him finish his contract, boom.

Tyler B @JokerSouled @TheCovalentTV Lol hate to see his potential wasted by going back there. It will be no different then before. Bonified mid carder if not cruiserweight like he was lol @TheCovalentTV Lol hate to see his potential wasted by going back there. It will be no different then before. Bonified mid carder if not cruiserweight like he was lol

Jarian @Jayenache @TheCovalentTV House of Black in WWE!! I am for it! @TheCovalentTV House of Black in WWE!! I am for it!

H𖤐 @demonripley Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



Ripley told Gery Roif: "Ohh maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know, but right now I'm happy… Rhea Ripley On A Potential WWE Return For Buddy Matthews: "I'm A Very Convincing Girl"Ripley told Gery Roif: "Ohh maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know, but right now I'm happy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Rhea Ripley On A Potential WWE Return For Buddy Matthews: "I'm A Very Convincing Girl"Ripley told Gery Roif: "Ohh maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know, but right now I'm happy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ctRm6y6hG8 buddy murphy taking the titles from roman twitter.com/thecovalenttv/… buddy murphy taking the titles from roman twitter.com/thecovalenttv/…

Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 39 match received a lot of praise from WWE veteran

Rhea Ripley took on Charlotte Flair in one of the biggest matches on WrestleMania 39. The Australian star came out on top to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell showered a lot of praise on the match.

"Well, I didn't have any high expectations for it because I'm not really a Charlotte Flair fan, and I'm more of a Rhea Ripley fan. But then, as the match started, I saw the maturity of Charlotte. She took her time, and they didn't get in a hurry. And after a while, you go, 'Wait a minute!' Now I'm watching it as a fan; I don't know the finish; I don't want to know the finish. I will sit there like a fan and enjoy the match. And I do think that's the best women's match I have ever seen," said Mantell. [From 4:26 to 5:19]

Since defeating the Queen, the Judgment Day star has not wrestled a match on RAW or SmackDown. The stable is currently feuding with Rey Mysterio, Bad Bunny, and LWO, so it will be interesting to see what happens with the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Poll : 0 votes