  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Don’t forget this was supposed to be the new Era"- Fans go wild after X-time champion takes shot at WWE

"Don’t forget this was supposed to be the new Era"- Fans go wild after X-time champion takes shot at WWE

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 22, 2025 17:05 GMT
Triple H is the WWE Chief Content Officer (Image via WWE.com)
Triple H is the WWE Chief Content Officer (Image via WWE.com)

A former WWE superstar has been thriving as a top fixture in rival company, AEW. After his previous promotion failed to deliver with their recent PLE, he took a massive shot at their failure, inviting major reactions from the wrestling fans.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who has won four titles in World Wrestling Entertainment, is Ricochet. The One and Only left the Stamford-based promotion back in 2024 and later debuted in AEW at the All In event that same year. Since then, he has become a captivating heel and formed a new faction, The Demand, alongside the Gates of Agony.

On the other hand, Triple H and his creative regime failed to deliver with its newest Premium Live Event, Wrestlepalooza, which ESPN gave a 'C' grade due to major streaming issues, lackluster matches, and fan backlash. That led to Ricochet taking a shot at the event while praising AEW's pay-per-view, All Out 2025, which garnered positive reviews.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Witnessing that, wrestling fans exploded with their reactions on social media. One fan openly mocked WWE after they declared Wrestlepalooza to usher the company into a new era, following its staggering deal with ESPN for PLEs. Another fan claimed that C was generous for the show they produced. One Ricochet fan praised his performance at All Out, calling All Out an 'A' show due to their participation.

Ad
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, one fan called Ricochet's comment "Facts." However, another fan mocked him by claiming that All Out's success had nothing to do with Ricochet or his match.

Ad
Ad

WWE legend takes credit for the name Wrestlepalooza

Amidst Wrestlepalooza being slammed by fans and critics alike, Hall of Famer Paul Heyman garnered headlines at the event's expense. At the post-show, The Oracle revealed that he was the one to come up with the name for the Premium Live Event.

"I'm an intellect, damn it, and a WWE Hall of Famer. And your questions accuse me of conspiracy theories, and they're very upsetting to me on such a grand night. You know, I came up with the name Wrestlepalooza. But did you give me any credit about that?" Heyman said.

With WWE facing a major setback, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Stamford-based promotion.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications