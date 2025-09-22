"Don’t forget this was supposed to be the new Era"- Fans go wild after X-time champion takes shot at WWE

A former WWE superstar has been thriving as a top fixture in rival company, AEW. After his previous promotion failed to deliver with their recent PLE, he took a massive shot at their failure, inviting major reactions from the wrestling fans.
The aforementioned star, who has won four titles in World Wrestling Entertainment, is Ricochet. The One and Only left the Stamford-based promotion back in 2024 and later debuted in AEW at the All In event that same year. Since then, he has become a captivating heel and formed a new faction, The Demand, alongside the Gates of Agony.
On the other hand, Triple H and his creative regime failed to deliver with its newest Premium Live Event, Wrestlepalooza, which ESPN gave a 'C' grade due to major streaming issues, lackluster matches, and fan backlash. That led to Ricochet taking a shot at the event while praising AEW's pay-per-view, All Out 2025, which garnered positive reviews.
Witnessing that, wrestling fans exploded with their reactions on social media. One fan openly mocked WWE after they declared Wrestlepalooza to usher the company into a new era, following its staggering deal with ESPN for PLEs. Another fan claimed that C was generous for the show they produced. One Ricochet fan praised his performance at All Out, calling All Out an 'A' show due to their participation.
On the other hand, one fan called Ricochet's comment "Facts." However, another fan mocked him by claiming that All Out's success had nothing to do with Ricochet or his match.
WWE legend takes credit for the name Wrestlepalooza
Amidst Wrestlepalooza being slammed by fans and critics alike, Hall of Famer Paul Heyman garnered headlines at the event's expense. At the post-show, The Oracle revealed that he was the one to come up with the name for the Premium Live Event.
"I'm an intellect, damn it, and a WWE Hall of Famer. And your questions accuse me of conspiracy theories, and they're very upsetting to me on such a grand night. You know, I came up with the name Wrestlepalooza. But did you give me any credit about that?" Heyman said.
With WWE facing a major setback, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Stamford-based promotion.