"Don't ruin a good thing," "She won't come back" - Fans erupt after top AEW star's WWE return gets ruled out

Recent speculations have suggested that a reigning AEW champion is unlikely to return to WWE. Wrestling fans have now reacted to the prospects of the star in question, Toni Storm, being brought back to the Triple H-led company.Toni Storm began her journey in the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2017 as a participant in that year's Mae Young Classic. She signed a deal with the company the following year, and initially performed on NXT UK, winning the brand's Women's Championship in 2019. The New Zealand-born Australian graduated from developmental to the main roster in 2021, debuting on Friday Night Smackdown. Unfortunately, her subsequent run in the promotion left much to be desired, which led to Toni asking for her release in December, 2021, a request that was granted to her.In 2022, Storm made her All Elite Wrestling debut, and has not looked back since, having achieved incredible success in the Tony Khan-led company. The Timeless One is one of the promotion's biggest and most beloved names, and is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, a belt she is set to defend at Forbidden Door this Sunday. Recently, a report has been making the rounds claiming that the Stamford-based company would likely not allow Toni to perform with her iconic gimmick if she were brought back to her old stomping grounds.Fans quickly flocked to X/Twitter to address the topic, with an overwhelming number of users arguing that Toni Storm will likely stay on in AEW, not only because of how she has thrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but also because of her past experiences in WWE, and the fact that her current persona may not be ideally suited for WWE's audience.Iman Fathi @imanisdamandjLINKToni is almost a legend, don't ruin a good thingSourav Chaudhury @SouravChaudhur5LINKIt's not WWE not trying to sign Storm. The experience Storm got in WWE, she won't come backPatrick S @PatrickichiLINKThey didn't know how to use, they still wouldn't know how to use her.She shines in AEWClaude V. Lucas @ClaudeL2323LINKCan't see her squeezing into the TKO-WWE mold any time soon...RCubed @RayKenpo4lifeLINKWWE is not missing anything.Major Swagger 🔥 @Maj0rSwaggerLINKToni should stay in AEWWomen’s division in the fed is stacked biglyStorm is scheduled to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Athena (formerly WWE's Ember Moon) this Sunday at Forbidden Door 2025.Toni Storm was dumped on her neck this week on AEW DynamiteAhead of their Women's Title showdown on August 24, Toni Storm and Athena locked horns this Wednesday on Dynamite, where they wrestled a tag bout, respectively teaming with Alex Windsor and Mercedes Mone. Towards the closing stretch of the matchup, The Illustrious One was planted by The Fallen Goddess with a piledriver on the ring-side steps, seemingly causing damage to the champion's neck. The Minion Overlord also successfully scored the victory for her team by pinning Windsor.Athena about to deliver a piledriver on Toni Storm [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]It remains to be seen if Storm will be able to survive Athena this weekend at Forbidden Door.