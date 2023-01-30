"Don't see anybody else doing it" - Triple H addresses Royal Rumble performance following Cody Rhodes' AEW reference

When Cody Rhodes broke Triple H's signature throne on All Elite Wrestling, his message to his former employers about his severed relationship was crystal clear. In a recent press conference following the Royal Rumble, The American Nightmare referenced the incident and his AEW performance. It seemingly garnered a response from The Game.

The former AEW EVP returned to WWE last year after nearly six years. Given his family's history with the company, his initial decision to leave in 2016 came as a surprise to Triple H. His father and Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes had a major contribution and legacy in the company.

During the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Triple H was asked about the message WWE was putting out in the aftermath of an event of that magnitude. He cited that when it came to putting on a show, WWE was always one step ahead. And it did not only pertain to the wrestling industry but across all sectors:

"I will speak for us but I'm in the thick of it so you can take it for what you want. Nobody does it like we do. Nobody. And I don't mean that in the sports entertainment industry. I mean that in large scale live event, show promotion, stadium events, 51,000 people in it. WrestleMania, two days sold out, SoFi stadium. And we will put on a spectacle like only we can and I don't see anybody else doing it. I don't see anybody else that can touch it. And that's not ego. That's just my opinion." (52:40 - 53:18)

Triple H addressed the possibility of The Rock's presence at WrestleMania 39

Over the past few months, there have been murmurs of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returning to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, he shared updates on his social media citing that he was occupied with films and there was limited time to get ready to be in a wrestling ring.

With uncertainty in the pro-wrestling world, Triple H was asked about The People's Champion potentially returning soon at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference:

"There's a part of him that if he could be here for this, if he could be here for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it if he could. I just don't think it's in the cards. But then again, you don't know," stated The Game.

While The Rock's presence was highly awaited at Royal Rumble, another storyline kept fans glued to their seats. Sami Zayn turned on The Tribal Chief much to The Bloodline's dismay. Thus, leading to speculations of the two clashing at the Elimination Chamber next month.

