"Don't think he'll ever come back to WWE" - Fans react to reports of Death Riders member potentially leaving AEW

An AEW contract update has emerged pertaining to one of the key members of the Death Riders. Fans are now reacting to the status of the star in question, Claudio Castagnoli, and his potential future in the Tony Khan-led company.The Swiss Cyborg has been a major player on All Elite Wrestling programming since he debuted at the inaugural edition of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in 2022 as the newest member of the then-Blackpool Combat Club. The powerhouse currently serves as Jon Moxley's &quot;Emissary of Violence&quot; as one of his Death Riders. Alongside his One True King and his protege Wheeler Yuta, Claudio teamed up with The Young Bucks this week on Dynamite to defeat Brodido and The Opps in a $500K ten-person tag bout.A recent report shed light on Castagnoli's pro wrestling future and his current status in AEW, stating that The Swiss Superman still has a considerable amount of time remaining on his deal with the company. It also noted that All Elite head honcho Tony Khan is interested in holding on to Claudio for a long time.Fans have since taken to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the aforementioned news of Claudio Castagnoli's AEW contract and tenure. While a few users argued that the former ROH World Champion was used better in WWE and should consider returning there, others praised the erstwhile Cesaro's All Elite run so far, even speculating about a potential future Continental Classic victory and Unified Championship reign.Troy2Slick @Troy2SlickLINKHe's definitely someone I could see staying the rest of his career in AEW, don't think he'll ever come back to WWE.mick Dee @mickDee62188977LINKThe best run of his careerdizzy_hogan @Dizzy_HoganLINKKinda crazy that people said he'd be booked better outside of WWE and ends up in a worse position than when in WWEBIGG YEETC. @ScarrSix0doeLINKAs they say Claudio Castagnoil Should go back to WWE Cause AEW ain’t doin nothing w him so I meant why not along with the death ridersDevs Alazraki 🇲🇽 @AlazrakiDevsLINKGive Claudio a run as unified championJYD @BestWestJYDLINKC² winner this year or nextIt remains to be seen what lies next for Claudio Castagnoli on All Elite Wrestling programming.The Death Riders added a new member last week on AEW DynamiteAfter winning the main event multi-person tag match last week on Dynamite, the Death Riders launched a post-match ambush on The Opps, brawling with the World Trios Champions until the arrival of Darby Allin. The Daredevil had The Purveyor of Violence in his crosshairs, but before he could hurt the latter, the former TNT Champion was blindsided by Daniel Garcia, who was revealed as the newest member of the Death Riders.Daniel Garcia comes to the aid of Jon Moxley [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]The Red Death teamed up with Moxley for the first time as stablemates this weekend on Saturday Night Collision, where the duo defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly of The Paragon.