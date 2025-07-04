Dream match for Bryan Danielson revealed as former AEW World Champion prepares for his televised in-ring return (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson recently made his pro wrestling return after a lengthy absence. The American Dragon hadn't been seen since his loss to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream last October, but he returned to the promotion after Grand Slam Mexico went off the air last month.
He also got physical, hitting his signature Busaiku Knee on a wrestler before wrestling his first match in eight months the following week. The American Dragon wrestled an impromptu match against Max Caster after AEW Collision tapings were concluded and emerged victorious in just eight seconds.
While addressing Bryan's return to the squared circle on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter chimed in with a dream match for The American Dragon. He claimed that the Aussie Open member, Kyle Fletcher, would be the perfect opponent for Danielson to wrestle on his televised return to the ring.
"I think the one guy that I want to see him against is Kyle Fletcher. To me, Kyle Fletcher has got an amazing future, [an] absolutely amazing future. And I think for Bryan Danielson to come back and maybe work a great match with that kid and put him over. But the fans love saying yes anyway; even though it's old, he still comes back, and they love it," Apter said. [From 4:00 onwards]
Bryan is scheduled to appear at Starrcast Texas during All In 2025 weekend. The AEW PPV is shaping up to be a grand affair with some huge matches announced. The main event will feature Danielson's former teammate, Jon Moxley, as he defends the AEW World Championship against ''Hangman'' Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. It will be interesting to see if the veteran makes his presence felt during the main event.
