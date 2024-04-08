"Drew McIntyre is ALL ELITE" - WWE Universe convinced top star is leaving immediately after shocking WrestleMania loss

Following the chaotic sequence of events that opened WrestleMania XL Night Two, fans have predicted that this could prompt Drew McIntyre to depart the promotion and join AEW.

The Scottish Warrior shocked the world after he dethroned Seth Rollins and became the World Heavyweight Champion, only becoming the second title holder since the world title was reinstated. But moments later after getting into a scuffle with CM Punk, he was left vulnerable to a cash-in from Money in The Bank contract holder Damian Priest. He lost his title the same night he won it.

On X/Twitter, fans wondered whether this could mean that Drew McIntyre could be on his way out of the Stamford-based company. At this point, reports have indicated that he has not signed a new deal with a promotion, and his current one is set to expire after WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Fans loved the idea, and many believe he could head to AEW following his current situation. Some fans believe this could take a while, but ultimately The Scottish Warrior could jump ship.

Other fans were already making predictions regarding his booking, mentioning how dream matches with the likes of Kazuchika Okada would be great.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What did Drew McIntyre have to say about his future with WWE before WrestleMania match?

Before his match against Seth Rollins, McIntyre made a bold claim about his future with the promotion.

While speaking with Byron Saxton at WWE World, The Scottish Warrior claimed he would leave the company should he be unsuccessful in defeating The Visionary this weekend.

"If I can't win against Seth Rollins on Sunday, then quite frankly I shouldn't be in this industry; I'll leave WWE," said Drew McIntyre.

Expand Tweet

In the end, he did not turn back on his words and he successfully defeated Seth Rollins for the title. However, he lost it moments after following a cash-in from Damian Priest. It remains to be seen what this could mean for him moving forward.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Drew McIntyre could leave WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion