38-year-old star confirms he's leaving WWE if he fails to become world champion on WrestleMania XL Night Two

As WrestleMania XL gets started, the pressure is on. Night One has some big matches, but tomorrow's show will be even grander, as both men's world titles are on the line.

Not only will Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, but Drew McIntyre is going for gold too. The Scottish Warrior will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title, in what has seemingly become a must-win situation.

During an interview with Byron Saxton at WWE World, McIntyre declared that he will leave the company if doesn't dethrone The Visionary on Sunday. As seen in the below clip shared by Alex McCarthy on Twitter, The Scotsman said he shouldn't be in this industry if he fails to beat Rollins at WrestleMania XL:

"If I can't win against Seth Rollins on Sunday, then quite frankly I shouldn't be in this industry; I'll leave WWE," said Drew McIntyre.

This comes amid talk that Drew McIntyre still hasn't signed a new deal with WWE, which attaches some reality to the situation. However, it remains to be seen what The Scottish Warrior's future looks like.

This may simply make his potential victory on WrestleMania XL Night Two even sweeter after he seemingly put his career on the line.

