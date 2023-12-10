Drew McIntyre asks top AEW star to kiss him in cheeky message

The contract status of WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn plenty of speculation recently, but The Scottish Warrior isn't letting that get in the way of his fun. The former WWE Champion took to social media today and tagged AEW's Samoa Joe in a cheeky message.

Despite the fact that they have never faced off in a singles match, Drew McIntyre and Samoa Joe made a connection through the latter's tenure as a commentator on WWE RAW throughout the pandemic era. Joe made a habit of shouting, "Give us a kiss!" on commentary whenever McIntyre hit his devastating Glasgow Kiss headbutt.

Drew revived the catchphrase today on X. Retweeting a video from an NCAA football game in which a player headbutts his opponent, The Scottish Warrior tagged Samoa Joe and quoted the current AEW star:

"Give us a kiss! Cc @SamoaJoe," wrote McIntyre.

McIntyre's WWE contract is expected to expire next year, and many fans have speculated that he might jump ship to AEW. As of now, however, the 38-year-old remains entrenched on RAW.

WWE legend advises Drew McIntyre to sign with AEW

The Scottish Warrior has been embroiled in controversy for much of 2023 owing to his alleged dissatisfaction with his place in WWE. Reports of McIntyre's frustrations have been making the rounds ever since April, and his recent behavior has stoked the speculative flames even further.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling in May, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long advised Drew McIntyre to head to All Elite Wrestling if he is frustrated with his current position:

"If AEW wants to take him, I think he should go. You know, that’s a fresh start there. So maybe he’s got a two or three-year run right there. I don’t know, that decision will be left to him, but I mean, what he can do is maybe talk and find out if there are any plans for him. If there’s some plans for him down the line then hang around and wait until it’s time. But if they don’t have nothing for you, there are no plans, then the writing’s on the wall," Teddy Long said.

If McIntyre truly is frustrated, there's still plenty of time for Triple H and WWE's creative team to iron out the issues on the Road to WrestleMania 40. But if The Scottish Warrior does intend to leave, his status as a former WWE Champion and main-event level talent will open plenty of opportunities for him elsewhere.

