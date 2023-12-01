Drew McIntyre calls out WWE; claims he is frustrated

Drew McIntyre's frustrations with WWE might be reaching a boiling point after he called out the company on social media.

WWE recently released the official poster for the 2024 Royal Rumble, and it was star-studded, featuring superstars such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and Becky Lynch, among others.

One glaring omission from the poster was McIntyre, who remains one of the top guys on WWE RAW. McIntyre's rival Jey Uso made the poster, as well as four of the five members of The Judgment Day.

The Scottish Warrior called out WWE on social media and told his followers why he continues to be frustrated with what has been happening over the past few weeks.

"Are you starting to understand my frustrations now?" McIntyre wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

There were reports following Survivor Series that Drew McIntyre was frustrated with WWE and left the event angry. McIntyre was caught by fans leaving the ring in haste before CM Punk's return, leading to rumors that he was unhappy with the Best in the World.

Drew McIntyre's status with WWE after rumored Survivor Series outburst

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drew McIntyre was legitimately upset following Survivor Series. The reasons for his frustrations were not revealed, but those feelings reportedly subsided two days later on WWE RAW in Nashville.

McIntyre also cut a promo the day after Survivor Series and was shown in a live event in Peoria, Illinois. He explained on RAW last Monday that his frustrations are due to Jey Uso, failing to win the World Heavyweight Championship, and The Judgment Day not holding their end of the bargain inside WarGames.

McIntyre was a changed man for a brief moment during his segment with Seth Rollins on RAW. His mood changed when Rollins revealed that he'll be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso next week. He ended up attacking The Visionary before Jey made the save.

On a scale of one to 10, how frustrated are you with WWE if you were in Drew McIntyre's shoes? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes