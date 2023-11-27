Drew McIntyre's status after storming out of WWE Survivor Series

Drew McIntyre was involved in the main event of the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Unfortunately, he ended up on the losing side in the WarGames Match.

Shortly afterward, reports circulated online claiming McIntyre had stormed to the back of the arena, moments before CM Punk made his historic return to WWE. Punk's return closed out the show.

In the fallout from Survivor Series, McIntyre has returned to in-ring action, amid the WWE Universe's concern over his future with the company. At the recent live event in Peoria, the former WWE Champion was in action against Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against both men, and addressed the WWE Universe after his victory.

Expand Tweet

Apart from Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins also reacted to CM Punk's return

CM Punk's return to WWE shocked the entire professional wrestling world. The Best In The World returned to the Stamford-based company after being fired back in 2014.

Following Punk's triumphant return, videos of an irate Seth Rollins circulated on social media. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion was visibly frustrated and even threw up the middle finger at Punk. Rollins was also seen screaming "f**k you," while Michael Cole and Corey Graves tried to keep him in control.

Expand Tweet

After leaving WWE in 2014, Punk retired from professional wrestling for seven years. In 2021, he signed with All Elite Wrestling, where he went on to become a two-time AEW World Champion.

Earlier this year, Punk was let go by AEW after the All In pay-per-view. He reportedly got into a backstage altercation with Jungle Boy.

This wasn't the first time Punk was involved in a backstage controversy in AEW. He previously had a major altercation with The Elite.

What do you think WWE has in store for Drew McIntyre next? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here