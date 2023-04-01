"Drew McIntyre bouta go crazy in AEW" - Twitter explodes after rumors of WWE Superstar's contract expiring soon surface

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre may be headed to AEW soon, or so the Twitterverse believes.
The Scottish Warrior has been a major name in the Stamford-based Promotion, even winning the World Title twice. He has also faced several big names on the roster, including Roman Reigns.
A recent report from PWInsider stated that McIntyre's contract with WWE is set to expire sometime this year. Surprisingly, the report also claimed that there have been no developments regarding re-signing the superstar as of now.
This has led to fans and veterans speculating about Drew McIntyre possibly leaving the Promotion. As for his next step, AEW is certainly an attractive prospect that will potentially be interested in acquiring him.
The Scottish Warrior will have a lot of worthy opponents on Tony Khan's roster should he decide to join the Jacksonville-based Promotion.
The WWE Superstar has previously commented on his defeat against Roman Reigns
While Drew McIntyre is certainly a formidable pro-wrestler, he suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Tribal Chief when challenging for the World Title.
In an interview with Inside the Ropes, McIntyre spoke about how he had taken the loss in his stride and eventually recovered:
"You do have to look at the bigger picture and what's the plan for Roman and The Bloodline storyline, but at the same time it’s like ‘is there a way to do both?'" Drew added, "You know everything happens for a reason, sometimes Drew McIntyre doesn’t quite get it done, the story of my life and my character’s life I guess, I keep getting knocked down and knocked down and that’s why my fans keep rallying behind me." From 25:30 to 27:19.
As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the WWE Superstar.
