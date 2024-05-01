Drew McIntyre takes humorous shot at CM Punk, references infamous AEW media scrum

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk has gotten more and more personal, but The Scottish Warrior isn't so angry that he'd miss the chance to poke fun at The Straight Edge Superstar. He did just that today on social media.

Almost a year before his release from All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk set fire to the wrestling world with a now-infamous rant at the All Out 2022 post-show media scrum. Sitting next to AEW President Tony Khan, Punk ran down The Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.

Perhaps his most remembered line from the rant was directed at the Jacksonville-based promotion and its talent:

"I'm old, I'm hurt, I'm tired, and I work with f*cking children," said Punk at the scrum.

The Second City Saint's time in AEW is over, but Drew McIntyre isn't afraid to dredge up that controversial history in order to crack a joke at his rival's expense. When WWE released a video of CM Punk autographing a sign for fans that read "CM POOP," The Scottish Warrior invoked Punk's famous words to make fun of him:

"You're hurt, you're old, and you get bullied by children," wrote McIntyre.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre has mocked CM Punk's All Out 2022 rant before

One of the more memorable aspects of the post-show media scrum following AEW All Out 2022 was CM Punk's promotion of Mindy's Bakery in Chicago. As the gathered media members sat in shocked silence between segments of his diatribe, Punk enjoyed a box of muffins he'd bought from Mindy's.

WWE was in Chicago on March 25 for an episode of RAW. Before heading to Allstate Arena, Drew McIntyre decided to pay a visit to the famous bakery and get some muffins for himself.

Unfortunately, the bakery was closed on Mondays. That didn't bother The Scottish Warrior, though, as he predicted that the muffins would "taste like cr*p."

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre holds a deep hatred for Punk, and their rivalry has deepened after The Straight Edge Superstar cost him his World Heavyweight Championship. Punk is currently recovering from a torn tricep, but it's clear that when he returns, the two will have plenty of business to settle.