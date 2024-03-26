[WATCH] Drew McIntyre takes a dig referring to CM Punk's AEW All Out 2022 Media Scrum ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk is set to make his WWE RAW return tonight in Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Punk is currently out of action due to an injury he suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. It is highly unlikely that he is back and ready to go in the ring, but it's plausible that he confronts The Scottish Warrior, who has taken multiple shots at Punk.

Drew McIntyre was roaming around Chicago ahead of RAW tonight and decided to pay a visit to Mindy's Bakery, located at Milwaukee Avenue. Punk made the bakery famous when he mentioned its muffins while eating them and ranting about his colleagues during the AEW All Out 2022 Media Scrum.

Taking to X, McIntyre shared a video clip of his trip to Mindy's Bakery, in which he is heard saying their food "probably tastes like cr*p" before addressing that he will meet all of the folks in Chicago at Allstate Arena on RAW:

"And I was really hungry," wrote McIntyre.

Having already admitted that he will be present for WrestleMania XL, it's going to be an interesting episode of RAW as CM Punk's plans for the event could be disclosed. Drew McIntyre is the number-one contender to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Their bout is scheduled to take place on Night Two.

What happened at the AEW All Out 2022 Media Scrum involving WWE star CM Punk?

CM Punk had just won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2022. He then spoke candidly, revealing his true feelings about his former friend Colt Cabana, his former opponent "Hangman" Adam Page, and various executive vice presidents (EVPs), which was assumed to be about Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Punk ranted as he sat next to AEW's founder, Tony Khan.

This was the beginning of the end for CM Punk's AEW career, as he later got involved in a backstage scuffle with The Elite. His eventually led to him getting suspended alongside all the parties involved in the brawl. Punk's return in June 2023 did not last long, as, by September, he was fired by Tony Khan's promotion before he signed with WWE.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette was one of the few names who backed the former WWE Champion, pointing to how it was "Hangman" Adam Page who started the whole ruckus:

"I see a lot of people on Twitter today going: ‘How dare Punk do something like this?’ Well, I believe the motivating factor in all of this was when ol’ [Hangman Page] did the exact same thing – only not as good – and in [a] more passive-aggressive way, which is [how] the [Young Bucks] and all of their little buckaroos do things," Cornette pointed out.

CM Punk broke the internet when he showed up in Chicago for Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2023. Despite a much-anticipated showdown with Seth Rollins being teased on television, the now WWE star's untimely injury ruled out any chances for it to happen on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

