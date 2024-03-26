Dustin Rhodes’ appearance announced for WrestleMania 40 weekend amid WWE return speculation

Dustin Rhodes has just revealed some exciting news amid speculation that he might return to WWE. Rhodes is currently an active member of the AEW roster.

The eldest son of Dusty Rhodes took to X to announce that he will be at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend to represent the Dusty Rhodes Foundation. Posting a collage of himself, he wrote:

“Can't wait to see yall!!! #WrestleCon for the #DustyRhodesFoundation 10-2 Friday April 5th, and all proceeds go to Beat The Streets Philly. SEE YALL THERE!!”

Dustin has been very active on social media, supporting his younger brother Cody Rhodes as he prepares himself to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. He also took shots at The Rock in an expletive-laden video.

It will be interesting to see whether Dustin can make it to the Show of Shows to support his brother.

Dustin Rhodes praises former AEW star Sting

Sting retired a few weeks back at AEW Revolution after he and Darby Allin successfully defeated the Young Bucks to retain the tag team titles. He was then given a special sendoff by Tony Khan.

Dustin Rhodes has now revealed how much he admired the WWE Hall of Famer and how he wanted to see him wrestle until he was 100. The Natural was speaking on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling when he said:

"I love him to death and I'm just happy that he did have the perfect career ending, and it's so special watching it and knowing that this is it. It's sad, I don't want him to quit, I want him to continue on until he's 100. But our bodies are not gonna allow that. He gave a lot of love to a lot of people for many years."

Sting and Dustin Rhodes were once a part of WCW and WWE as well. The mutual respect the two share has been great for fans to see.

