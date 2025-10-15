Dustin Rhodes drops a big WWE reference amid AEW hiatus 

AEW star Dustin Rhodes is a professional wrestling veteran. The 56-year-old is a former TNT Champion and a former ROH World Tag Team Champion with Sammy Guevara. Furthermore, his half-brother, Cody Rhodes, is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. Once upon a time, Cody and Dustin were a team in WWE. On the October 14, 2013, episode of Raw, the babyface duo locked horns with the then tag team champions, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. This match was packed with action and had immense drama. After a grueling effort and some outside interference, the brothers defeated Shield's Reigns and Rollins and became the new world tag team champions. Dustin and Cody Rhodes won these titles exactly 12 years ago. Interestingly, a few hours back, the former Goldust acknowledged this amazing moment on X. He responded to the clip of them becoming champions. The Natural referred to the victory by calling it &quot;fun times&quot; and appreciating the response by fans in attendance. &quot;Fun times!! What a pop&quot; wrote Dustin.AEW star Dustin Rhodes is currently recovering from a double knee replacement surgeryDustin Rhodes is currently out of action. He recently underwent double knee replacement surgery, and it will take some make a complete recovery. It is not known when he will return, but the pop is going to be historic when he comes back. A few days back, the veteran released a statement regarding his condition. He wrote that his progress has been slow, but he intends to be fully fit. &quot;Update: Knees are still in pain but getting better by the day. Tough month. All in all, Rehab is going well and pushing through. Long way to go but positive I will be better than ever when I return.&quot; said the AEW star. Dustin is undoubtedly a future WWE Hall of Fame candidate. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.