Dustin Rhodes invites former WWE Intercontinental Champion to wrestle him at AEW All In 2024

Top AEW star Dustin Rhodes has issued an invitation to a former WWE Intercontinental Champion to face him at 2024's All In pay-per-view in London.

Rhodes recently challenged the former Long Island Iced-Z, Matt Cardona, to square off against him at the event, which will take place in Wembley Stadium on August 25, 2023. The Deathmatch King has thrived in the independent scene, finding major success in promotions like GCW, House of Glory, and NWA.

Rhodes and Cardona were colleagues in WWE prior to their respective departures from the company in 2019 and 2020. The Natural has delivered top-notch work in AEW, including high-profile matches against CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and more recently against TNT Champion Christian Cage.

In response to Rhodes contemplating retirement in a recent interview, Matt Cardona called out the 54-year-old veteran for a match. Taking to X, Dustin answered Cardona's call with a challenge for a match at All In 2024. He also boldly claimed that he would put up a hard fight against the Indy God.

"I hear @TheMattCardona wants to wrestle me? #AEWALLIN would be cool!! I would be honored to whoop the Indy God!! I'd bloody him up," wrote Dustin Rhodes.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

HiTT sent a message to AEW star Dustin Rhodes after making his debut

Dustin Rhodes is regarded as a legend in pro wrestling. The Texas native has left his mark in the industry through his work as a talent as well as his contributions to developing young stars. One such wrestler, HiTT, recently sent a heartfelt message to Rhodes after making his AEW debut.

HiTT competed in a tag team match on the February 16, 2024 episode of Rampage. He partnered with Romero Crews and Shimbashi to unsuccessfully take on the team of Dustin Rhodes and Marshall & Ross Von Erich.

HiTT, who was trained by the Bizarre One at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, took to X after the match, paying his tribute to Rhodes and calling him a father figure.

"Made my @AEW debut tonight didn’t get the win but the stars aligned and got to share the ring with my mentor/father figure and every other name you could think of. @dustinrhodes👊🏽"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The match on Rampage marked the former Goldust's return to in-ring action in the Jacksonville-based promotion after losing to Christian Cage in a TNT title match on the January 17 episode of Dynamite.

What's next for Dustin Rhodes in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments below!