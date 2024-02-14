Matt Cardona seemingly teases a blockbuster rematch against WWE veteran after over 13 years

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has expressed his wishes to face a certain icon before he retires, as he is heading into the latter parts of his career. This would be Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust).

The Natural revealed in a recent interview that he had retirement on his mind, and it could be within the next few years, depending on his body's condition. He wished to make the most of whatever AEW would give him, whether matches or backstage contributions.

On Twitter, Matt Cardona responded to an article reporting on Dustin Rhodes' previous quote, expressing his interest in facing him before retirement.

The two have shared the ring on multiple occasions, in AEW and WWE, but they last faced each other in singles action back in 2010 on an episode of RAW.

"I want Dustin," Cardona tweeted.

Chelsea Green thinks Matt Cardona could go back to WWE

Although Matt Cardona is not with WWE anymore, his wife, Chelsea Green, is, and she believes that somewhere along the road, they will end up working for the same company.

On her recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, she spoke about a lot of recent happenings regarding her before they eventually made their way to talk about her husband. She mentioned that she was waiting for a chance for them to work together.

She believed they would be a great mixed tag team, and she felt this could happen sometime soon.

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," Green said.

It remains to be seen whether Cardona could return to the Stamford-based promotion. After appearing for them multiple times, he could also make his way to AEW and have that rematch with Dustin Rhodes that he's wanted.

