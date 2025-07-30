Dustin Rhodes has a message for AEW fans

Dustin Rhodes sent out a message to the AEW fans as he enters a pivotal week as TNT Champion. This will have huge ramifications for the former WWE star.The Original One became the TNT Champion at All In: Texas after Adam Cole dropped the title due to his injuries. Ever since becoming the TNT Champion, the elder brother of Cody Rhodes has been on a great run.Last week, he laid out a challenge to Kyle Fletcher and told him that he would put his TNT Title on the line against him in a Street Fight this Thursday on Collision. Dustin Rhodes has now taken to X/Twitter to send out a positive message to the fans.He wrote:“Seems a lot of you think I have no chance against @kylefletcherpro Thursday!! Hope y'all know that motivates me even more. On any given weekday, anything can happen. Signed- Your @AEW TNT CHAMPION. @tntdrama.”Don Callis has a warning for Dustin RhodesIn the middle of the rivalry between Dustin Rhodes and Kyle Fletcher, there is the unmistakable shadow of none other than Don Callis.Callis has elevated Fletcher's profile to a different level, and the latter is now seen as a bona fide star. Dustin sent out a message yesterday saying one can control only what they can. To that, Callis responded with the following:“You have no control of anything. I do.”It is clear to see what Don Callis is trying to do. He is doing his best to get into the mind of the TNT Champion just days before his title match with his client, Kyle Fletcher. Rhodes, to his credit, is a seasoned professional and will not let any of this affect the way he looks at his match this coming Thursday, and will aim at defending and retaining the title he won at All In.