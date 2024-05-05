Dustin Rhodes has a message for Cody Rhodes after WWE Backlash

Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at Backlash France, and his brother Dustin Rhodes sent him a heartfelt message.

The American Nightmare took on Styles in front of the raucous French crowd in the first pay-per-view after WrestleMania 40 and came out victorious in a hard-fought battle. Dustin has always looked out for his brother and has now once again sent out a public message.

He wrote:

“Brother, there is nothing I want more for you than your happiness. We each have had our own path, we each have blazed our own trail and succeeded. We DO, when others WON'T. You have become the man I always wanted to be. Whether you know it or not, you are an inspiration to me in all areas of life. Honestly, in everything I do, I think of you. I am your older brother and will always fight for you and my family. Family is all that matters to me. You have done and continued to make unbelievable steps in your growth as a man, husband and father. I could not be any prouder of you Code!! I love you more than you know!! #TheBrotherhood @CodyRhodes”

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes reveals what Dustin Rhodes told him after WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes finally got to finish his story when he defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Dustin Rhodes was seen at the event as he was supporting his brother. Cody Rhodes has now revealed what Dustin told him after he achieved the feat. He also revealed how his brother was his first favorite wrestler. Speaking at the Backlash post-event press conference, he said:

"We had the shortest conversation ever at WrestleMania and it might have been the most important one I had. Because I know I'm hard on him but he's my brother. Before I had a Sting as a favorite wrestler, Shawn Michaels, 'Natural' Dustin Rhodes was my favorite wrestler. He just said 'you're doing it now.' And to hear that, that's just the greatest validation ever."

It is no surprise, given that the two brothers respect each other so much. It must be so fulfilling for Dustin to finally see his brother ascend to the pinnacle of professional wrestling.