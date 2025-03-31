  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Dustin Rhodes
  Dustin Rhodes pays an unexpected tribute to his brother Cody Rhodes

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Mar 31, 2025 21:19 GMT
Dustin Rhodes makes his entrance [Image credit: allelitewrestling.com]

Dustin Rhodes is often sentimental about his younger brother, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. The Natural took to social media today with a cute tribute to the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cody Rhodes engaged John Cena in a fiery promo battle on today's episode of WWE RAW. The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare are set to clash at WrestleMania 41, and Dustin Rhodes has thrown his support behind his brother, despite the fact that he works for a different company.

The wrestling legend has referenced Cody Rhodes on social media plenty of times, and today, he dropped some artwork of himself and The American Nightmare. Dustin shared images of his legendary Goldust character and his brother as Pixar characters. Check out his tweet below:

Dustin Rhodes pens emotional message to his wife

Cody Rhodes isn't the only family member Dustin Rhodes has paid tribute to this week. The Natural recently sent out a heartfelt message about his wife, Ta-rel Marie Runnels.

Dustin and Ta-rel have been married since 2012, and she has helped the legend through some very difficult times. Rhodes took to X yesterday to proclaim that his wife was his rock:

"This woman is my rock. She keeps me grounded on everything and without her, I would be dead. She has been through all of my terrible times and choices. She has loved me like no one else could. She is my person, my best friend, my lover and my life. I love you baby girl. @TarelRhodes We #Keepsteppin," he wrote.
Rhodes is enjoying the twilight years of his career in AEW. He's currently the ROH World Tag Team Champion (alongside Sammy Guevara) and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion (alongside The Von Erichs). Many are expecting a major moment from The Natural at All In Texas, but whether he hangs up his boots after that remains to be seen.

Edited by Harish Raj S
