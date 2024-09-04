Dustin Rhodes personally invites 55-year-old star to AEW

Dustin Rhodes is enjoying his career renaissance in AEW and ROH, but after becoming a double champion, he's hoping to get one of his favorite actors to show up in All Elite Wrestling. The veteran recently extended an offer to the legendary Hugh Jackman.

Jackman is a noted wrestling fan and famously appeared for WWE in 2011 and 2014. The Hollywood star recently made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut when he reprised his role as Wolverine for the hit film Deadpool & Wolverine. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara wore ring gear inspired by the film's titular duo in their tag team match on All In 2024's Zero Hour pre-show.

Dustin didn't get the chance to interact with Jackman when the latter made his WWE cameos, but he's hoping to rectify that now. After the Marvel star posted a grateful message to the crew of Deadpool & Wolverine on X, The Natural sent him an invitation to appear for AEW:

"Huge fan!!!! Come visit @AEW," Dustin wrote.

Dustin Rhodes has experience with celebrities outside of wrestling

If Hugh Jackman were to appear for AEW, it could happen in his home country of Australia. The Jacksonville-based promotion is set to make its debut in the Land Down Under next February for Grand Slam.

All Elite Wrestling's stars may have less experience with celebrities than WWE's, but Dustin Rhodes might be the perfect man to team up with a star like Hugh Jackman. The 55-year-old has experience in the area, having appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien back in 1996.

Conan recently posted the clip of his awkward interview with Dustin, who was then portraying the character of Goldust. Check it out:

Dustin Rhodes has enjoyed a long and storied career, but he might be entering the final leg of his journey. AEW is bringing a stadium show to the United States for the first time ever with next year's All In: Texas. With the event being promoted in The Natural's home state, it might be the elder Rhodes' best opportunity to go out on a high note.

