When AEW star made Conan O'Brien uncomfortable

A current AEW star and wrestling veteran once made the popular television host and comedian, Conan O'Brien, uncomfortable on his show. The wrestler in question made an appearance on the popular talk show Late Night with Conan O'Brien back in the 1990s. That would be Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust.

Dustin is currently signed to the Tony Khan-led promotion but he gained prominence during his time in WWE with his iconic 'Goldust' character. The 55-year-old veteran has also performed in other major promotions such as WCW and TNA Wrestling in his career.

Back in the 1990s, Dustin's 'Goldust' character became so popular that it gained mainstream traction as well. Rhodes was invited to the popular Late Night with Conan O'Brien show back in 1996. The former World Tag Team Champion appeared in his Goldust getup with an erotic entry along with his director, Marlena.

Conan O'Brien recently shared the clip from the episode on his official YouTube channel where he invited Goldust and seemed visibly uncomfortable throughout the entire episode. In the clip below, Conan can be seen getting awkward while Dustin Rhodes is sitting in front of him in his on-screen wrestling character.

Check out the video below:

Goldust is considered one of the funniest characters in professional wrestling by many fans around the world.

Conan O'Brien once inspired one of WWE legend The Rock's catchphrases

During his appearance on The Howard Stern Show a few years ago, Conan O'Brien revealed how he once inspired one of The Rock's catchphrases in wrestling and how he was surprised to see the signs on TV.

"One of my put-downs that I came up with that was so stupid but I liked it was I told, if a writer was going on or said something I didn't like, I'd say 'Why don't you go have a nice tall glass of shut up juice?' (...) It was such a stupid put-down but Tommy liked it. And then Tommy said watch the match this weekend and it was The Rock [saying the catchphrase] and the crowd went crazy. Then, the next week Tommy said, 'Check this out,' so I turn in that match, people are holding up signs that say 'Drink some shut up juice,'" Conan O'Brien said.

Only time will tell if fans will ever see Conan appearing on a pro wrestling scene in the future.

