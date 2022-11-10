"It was such a stupid put-down" - Conan O'Brien on inspiring one of The Rock's famous catchphrases in WWE

American TV host Conan O'Brien recently disclosed how he inspired one of The Rock's most famous catchphrases in WWE.

The Rock debuted in the Stamford-based company in 1996. He spent about eight years as a regular competitor before leaving to pursue a career in Hollywood in 2004. During his time in WWE, The Great One had several famous catchphrases, including "fix yourself a tall glass of shut-up juice."

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show, O'Brien disclosed how he inspired that same Rock catchphrase after one of his show writers, Tommy Blacha, left to join WWE.

"One of my put-downs that I came up with that was so stupid but I liked it was I told, if a writer was going on or said something I didn't like, I'd say 'why don't you go have a nice tall glass of shut up juice.' (...) It was such a stupid put-down but Tommy liked it. And then Tommy said watch the match this weekend and it was The Rock [saying the catchphrase] and the crowd went crazy. Then the next week Tommy said check this out, so I turn in that match, people are holding up signs that say 'drink some shut up juice,'" he said. [3:44 - 4:24]

Tommy Blacha apologized to Conan O'Brien for giving his catchphrase to The Rock in WWE

As the catchphrase stuck with fans, Tommy Blacha apologized to Conan O'Brien for taking his put-down. However, the TV host was not bothered by what his show's former writer did.

In his interview with Howard Stern, O'Brien disclosed that he was "in heaven" after The Rock used the catchphrase.

"Tommy was like apologizing. You know, 'I know I borrowed it from you,' and I'm like, 'what are you talking about? Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson just said it. You know, Vince McMahon gave you a high five. I was in heaven," he added. [4:25 - 4:37]

Please credit the Howard Stern Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

