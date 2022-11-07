How did Dwayne Johnson help John Cena land a role in a Hollywood movie?

Dwayne Johnson and John Cena are two WWE Superstars that are well-known in the wrestling world and Hollywood. The two superstars even landed roles as DC Comics and Fast and Furious characters. Although they had a rocky relationship, it's good to see they have finally mended their issues.

The Cenation leader and The People's Champion may not have shared the screen in Hollywood, but they did share the ring in the past and even main-evented two WrestleMania consecutively.

Interestingly, the two stars even had real-life tension due to John Cena's previous comments about The Brahma Bull shifting from wrestling to Hollywood.

Years later, it looks like the two superstars have resolved their issue, and The Rock even gave his former rival some words of wisdom regarding John's audition in one of his first big movies, Trainwreck.

In August 2022, John Cena shared that Dwayne Johnson helped him calm down through his simple advice, which is to always be yourself.

"He [Dwayne Johnson] is one of the reasons I have a life outside the WWE. He gave me some of the best advice. I remember I got an audition for a small part in a movie called Trainwreck. There was a pretty thorough audition process, and I was very nervous. Because I’ve never been through that before...I was able to ask him, ‘Hey man, do you have any advice?’ He said, ‘They asked you there for a reason dude; just be yourself.’ He, in that one sentence, allowed me to calm down. Allowed me to be myself."

WWE Superstar shares that Dwayne Johnson and John Cena gave them advice regarding acting

The former WWE Champions have proven that they are an inspiration to their fellow superstars regarding their wrestling careers and their possible journey in acting.

Becky Lynch also shared in the past how the two WWE legends were helpful in giving her advice about her acting career.

"[The Rock has] actually he's been very helpful in guiding me... [John] Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me on what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been, ya know?!"

Despite their initial differences outside the ring, it's fortunate that John Cena and Dwayne Johnson are now on good terms and have even helped out other superstars. For now, it remains to be seen if they will ever share the screen or the ring in the future.

