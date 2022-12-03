Dustin Rhodes reacts to the idea of returning to WWE and reuniting with his brother Cody Rhodes

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes recently lashed out at a fan for suggesting he was on his way to WWE.

The Natural has been a staple name in the pro-wrestling business and has made his mark across various promotions, including WWE, WCW, and TNA. After spending a significant amount of time on Vince McMahon's roster, he jumped ship to AEW in 2019 and put up a spectacular match against his brother Cody Rhodes.

The 53-year-old star has always been quite active on Twitter, and he recently put up an inspirational message on social media about knowing one's worth. However, the message was interpreted by some as Rhodes having friction with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Replying to one such misconstrued message, the veteran lost his cool as he lashed back vehemently.

"Shut the f*ck up id*ot. You're stup*d!"

You can check out the uncensored tweet here.

The AEW star has recently denied rumors of going to WWE and facing Cody Rhodes again in the ring

While Dustin Rhodes put up a highly acclaimed match with his brother Cody Rhodes during the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, he recently stated that a repeat was out of the question.

In an appearance on Talk is Jericho podcast, The Natural explained how a rematch would not live up to expectations.

"I could never do anything like that ever again. Everybody’s saying, 'Man, you guys need to have a second match,' and it’s like, 'No, I'm not touching that.' I can't because it won’t live up to the expectations," Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes is currently in WWE, where he made his return after leaving AEW earlier this year. Although his return set him on a massive storyline alongside former WWE Champion Seth Rollins, an injury took him out of action. It remains to be seen when he will make his return to the squared circle.

Do you want to see a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes? Sound off in the comments below!

