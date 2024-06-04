Dustin Rhodes seemingly teases top AEW star’s return after a year-long absence

Dustin Rhodes may have teased a top AEW star's return after a one-year absence from television. The star being discussed is Jamie Hayter.

The Natural is one of the most experienced stars on the roster. He often praises and promotes younger talents on social media. His last match took place against Samoa Joe in April 2024.

Jamie Hayter, meanwhile, became one of the fastest-rising stars in the promotion in no time. Her rise to the top also saw her capture the AEW Women's World Championship, which she held for 190 Days. She lost the title to Toni Storm at the 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Jamie Hayter hasn't been on AEW TV since dropping the gold. She was reportedly suffering from injuries and is nursing them. Her last appearance was on May 28, 2024, and she has been on hiatus for more than a year now.

Recently, Dustin Rhodes took to X and reacted to an old post of Hayter from 2022. He could be teasing Jamie's return to the promotion after her long hiatus.

"LFG," he wrote.

AEW star Toni Storm claimed Jamie Hayter would quit after her last match

A seriously injured Jamie Hayter dropped the AEW Women's World Championship to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing 2023.

During the post-show media scrum, Storm said the 29-year-old star would quit after the beating Toni had given her.

"Full strength? Is she ever going to be full strength after what I done to her? I really don't think so. No, in fact I think she might quit, I think she's done, I think that's it. Do you seriously think we're going to see her again? I'm just going to put her through hell all over again. So yeah, that's it, congrats guys, Jamie Hayter's done, Jamie Hayter's done. It's great, it's a wonderful thing, I'm so happy, it's good." she said.

It will be interesting to see when Jamie Hayter will make her much-awaited return in the future.

