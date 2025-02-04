Dustin Rhodes seemingly welcomes former WWE star to AEW; teases blockbuster match

Dustin Rhodes is one of the top veterans working in AEW and ROH. He seemingly welcomed former WWE star Elijah (FKA Elias) to Tony Khan's promotion. WWE released the latter in September 2023. Following the release, he joined the independent circuit.

In a recent video he shared on Instagram, he teased joining ROH. He posted a clip with former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent) and indicated joining the ROH tag team to form a new faction called 'The Righteous Ones.'

After Dustin Rhodes learned about this, he expressed his excitement about Elias joining ROH. He welcomed the former WWE star and soon hinted at a blockbuster match against him (probably in AEW).

Trending

"I really love Elias! I would love to dance with him in the ring. Come walk with Dustin," said The Natural on his tweet.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Elias is open to joining AEW

Last month, Elias attended a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest. During the event, he stated he was having fun in the Indies.

However, if the companies offer him a contract, he is also open to joining All Elite Wrestling (or TNA).

"I think I told you, for the last months of my career in WWE, I was beating on the door, trying to have fun, make something happen, and it wasn’t happening. So to go out to an indie show, have some fun, doing the things I’ve always wanted to do, put me right back into it. So I’ve been enjoying that, man. If AEW or TNA or Japan or something like that, if an opportunity comes up, maybe take it, see what they’ve got to say, but there’s no rush or anything like that," he said.

Elijah is about to make his arrival in ROH. It is only a matter of time before he'll be called upon the AEW roster, too. For those who don't know, he recently appeared on Jericho Cruise 2025: Six On The Beach, where he lost the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Title #1 Contenders Tournament match to Tommy Billington.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback