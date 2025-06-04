Dustin Rhodes sends excited message hours before Fyter Fest 2025: "AEW is an incredible place"

Dustin Rhodes just sent out an excited message about AEW. This happened hours before Fyter Fest.

Dustin Rhodes has been with AEW since 2019. He has featured regularly on Dynamite and is currently having the time of his life in ROH as the World Tag Team Champion and World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. Although Dustin is not scheduled to compete at Fyter Fest this week, he had an exuberant message for fans.

Hours before the special episode of Dynamite, the AEW star took to social media to declare his love for the promotion:

"Man @AEW is an incredible place! Love it here. Welcome new fans to the show. #Day1Guy"

Check out his tweet here:

Dustin Rhodes opened up about his firing from WCW

Dustin Rhodes found his greatest success in WWE, where he wrestled under the ring name Goldust. However, before he arrived in the Stamford-based promotion, he wrestled in WCW for a couple of years. Sadly, he was controversially fired from the company after he bladed during a match, which was against company policy at the time.

The Natural recently opened up on his WCW firing on social media and responded to Eric Bischoff, stating that he was not fired because of blading but because the company needed to fire a few guys to make way for Hulk Hogan and his boys.

"For those in the IWC that say I have never had any charisma, you're absolutely wrong. You could never do what I do, EVER. I have busted my a** my whole career. Real fans know. And on another note, Eric Bischoff was speaking on my firing of WCW about bleeding. Number 1, and this will be talked about in my book at length, I reached out beforehand to Craig Leathers and was told we could. I would never disobey what my boss says. 2, why did Hogan bleed on that same ppv but it was ok. Need to get your facts straight. I lost my job and they did not. You know why? Cause Hogan and his boys had just arrived and they needed to clear out a few contracts."

Check out his tweet here.

Everything worked out for the better since Dustin ended up becoming a huge star anyway.

