Dustin Rhodes sends an explicit message after fan calls Cody Rhodes and Triple H "marks"

AEW star Dustin Rhodes didn't seem impressed by a fan's comments about Cody Rhodes and Triple H ahead of WWE Night of Champions.

The American Nightmare is set to continue his highly volatile feud with Brock Lesnar at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. While The Beast Incarnate viciously attacked Rhodes and 'broke' his arm on last week's RAW, the former AEW EVP convinced Triple H not to cancel his upcoming bout.

A Twitter user recently called Cody and The Game "marks" for recreating Dusty Rhodes' storyline during The American Nightmare's current run. However, Dustin Rhodes clapped back at the fan with an explicit post of his own.

"Hey dipsh*t!! Kick rocks. You're the only "mark" here!" tweeted Dustin Rhodes.

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar storyline

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo speculated that Brock Lesnar might have refused to lose against Cody Rhodes on back-to-back occasions.

The former WWE writer added that the sports entertainment juggernaut is using the 'broken arm' angle to protect The American Nightmare if he suffers defeat at Night of Champions.

"I'm wondering if Brock played the trump card and said, 'This guy can't beat me again. I got to go over Cody.' And the only way they could do that is if he goes into the match with a broken arm though."

It will be interesting to see what unfolds in the clash between Cody and Brock at the upcoming premium live event.

