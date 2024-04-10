Dustin Rhodes sends a final message before massive match at AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is set to feature several big matches to build to the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view. Dustin Rhodes has just issued his final message before one of the biggest matches of his career.

Just days after a Rhodes Family member went up against a Samoan world champion named Joe in the main event of WWE WrestleMania XL, AEW will present a similar scenario as Cody Rhodes' big brother Dustin will take on World Champion Samoa Joe. However, this will be a Championship Eliminator match and if Rhodes wins, he will earn a future title match.

The Natural's big Dynamite match with The Samoan Submission Machine will take place one day before the second-generation star turns 55. He took to X today to share the promotional graphic. Rhodes used his signature catchphrase for the brief hashtag caption.

"#keepsteppin," Dustin Rhodes with the graphic below.

Rhodes was granted the Eliminator Match after a tense promo and response from Joe on Collision. Dustin's last match was a Rampage win over The Butcher on March 27, while Joe has not wrestled since retaining over Wardlow on March 13 in the Big Business Dynamite opener.

AEW Dynasty title match to change?

The inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view is set to feature Samoa Joe defending the World Championship against Swerve Strickland.

Swerve earned the title shot by defeating Konosuke Takeshita in the Dynamite main event on March 27. However, there has been speculation that the company could change the match to a Triple Threat with Dustin Rhodes added, if he's booked to defeat Joe in tonight's Eliminator Match on Dynamite.

Swerve's previous shot at the World Championship also came in a Triple Threat. The Revolution pay-per-view in early March saw Joe retain over Strickland and Adam Page.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Dynasty coverage and all breaking AEW news. Below is the updated Dynasty line-up for Saturday, April 27 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis:

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

The House of Black vs. Mark Briscoe, Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston

House Rules: TBS Champion Julia Hart defends vs. Willow Nightingale

Tournament Finals: The Young Bucks vs. FTR for the vacant World Tag Team Championship

Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends vs. Thunder Rosa

World Champion Samoa Joe defends vs. Swerve Strickland

