Dustin Rhodes sends a massive warning to AEW star

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 20, 2025 04:48 GMT
Dustin Rhodes AEW
Dustin Rhodes sends AEW star a message (Image source-Dustin Rhodes on X)

New TNT Champion, Dustin Rhodes, warned a rising AEW star after dealing with him on the latest episode of Collision. Dustin shared a heated segment with the star on the Saturday show.

Ad

At All In: Texas, Dustin and Kyle Fletcher were two of the competitors in the TNT Title four-way match along with Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. The match was made for the vacant title after Adam Cole had to relinquish his TNT Championship due to a serious health issue.

While many fans expected Kyle Fletcher to win the title as he was slated to challenge Adam Cole, Dustin Rhodes ended up capturing the TNT Championship. Following his emotional title win, The Natural addressed the fans on Collision before getting rudely interrupted by Kyle Fletcher.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fletcher berated Rhodes for taking away his moment at All In. Furthermore, Don Callis also offered Dustin a spot in his faction. The segment turned into a brawl between Kyle and Dustin, with Rhodes standing tall. Following their confrontation, Dustin warned Fletcher with a middle finger emoji through his post on X:

"Hey @kylefletcherpro [emoji]," Rhodes wrote.

Click HERE to view the original post.

It will be interesting to see where the story between Kyle Fletcher and Dustin Rhodes is headed after their segment on Collision.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications