Dustin Rhodes sends a massive warning to AEW star

New TNT Champion, Dustin Rhodes, warned a rising AEW star after dealing with him on the latest episode of Collision. Dustin shared a heated segment with the star on the Saturday show.At All In: Texas, Dustin and Kyle Fletcher were two of the competitors in the TNT Title four-way match along with Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. The match was made for the vacant title after Adam Cole had to relinquish his TNT Championship due to a serious health issue.While many fans expected Kyle Fletcher to win the title as he was slated to challenge Adam Cole, Dustin Rhodes ended up capturing the TNT Championship. Following his emotional title win, The Natural addressed the fans on Collision before getting rudely interrupted by Kyle Fletcher.Fletcher berated Rhodes for taking away his moment at All In. Furthermore, Don Callis also offered Dustin a spot in his faction. The segment turned into a brawl between Kyle and Dustin, with Rhodes standing tall. Following their confrontation, Dustin warned Fletcher with a middle finger emoji through his post on X:&quot;Hey @kylefletcherpro [emoji],&quot; Rhodes wrote.Click HERE to view the original post.It will be interesting to see where the story between Kyle Fletcher and Dustin Rhodes is headed after their segment on Collision.