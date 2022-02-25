Top AEW star reacts to Cesaro's WWE exit 

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently sent out a message hours after it was confirmed Cesaro had departed WWE after more than a decade-long tenure.

The Swiss Superman and the global juggernaut couldn't agree to a new contract, forcing the former United States Champion to leave the company. Following this, multiple stars like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and more reacted to his exit, who was, according to many, one of the most well-liked people backstage.

The latest to react to the former SmackDown Superstar's WWE departure is Dustin Rhodes, who recently put out a tweet for him. Check out his tweet here:

"#CesaroIsABada**," tweeted Dustin Rhodes.

The final few months of The Swiss Superman's tenure in World Wrestling Entertainment were a crushing disappointment.

Despite defeating Rollins at WrestleMania 37 and subsequently feuding with Roman Reigns, he had been lost in the shuffle since mid-2021, engaging in pointless feuds and matches. This possibly prompted him to take things into his hands and made him leave the global juggernaut.

Could Cesaro be on his way to AEW?

No wonder as soon as news about the former RAW Tag Team Champion's WWE exit emerged, fans began speculating about his next move in the business. Many have also shared their desire to see Cesaro take his talents to All Elite Wrestling, where the focus is more on one's in-ring skills.

Drain Bamager #FreeMustafaAli @DrainBamager Danielson and Claudio are legit best friends. Last year, they wrestled each other in TV classics where Bryan did everything in his power to get Cesaro a push in WWE. Just IMAGINE what they can and will do together in AEW.



Open the cheque book, Tony Khan. Danielson and Claudio are legit best friends. Last year, they wrestled each other in TV classics where Bryan did everything in his power to get Cesaro a push in WWE. Just IMAGINE what they can and will do together in AEW.Open the cheque book, Tony Khan. https://t.co/c7Qa4Zbpwf

It's safe to assume Tony Khan would show interest in the 41-year old star, who, despite his age, continues to be one of the world's best performers. Moreover, one could just imagine the number of dream matches he could have in the promotion against the likes of MJF, Darby Allin, CM Punk, and more.

What do you make of The Swiss Superman's sudden WWE departure? Do you see him joining All Elite Wrestling and making a splash? Sound off in the comments section below.

